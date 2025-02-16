Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Stock Price

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AVNT. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Avient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Avient alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AVNT

Avient Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33. Avient has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $54.68. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Avient had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avient

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Avient by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,522,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,620,000 after acquiring an additional 63,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Avient by 288.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 19,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 22.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,626,000 after purchasing an additional 111,489 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 48.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 58.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.