Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $835.00 to $940.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBS. Scotiabank increased their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $740.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $863.96.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $812.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3,008.92, a PEG ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $735.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $621.29.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total transaction of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at $43,668,958.41. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total transaction of $18,497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,272,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,197,051.53. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,112 shares of company stock valued at $51,432,627 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in HubSpot by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

