WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WesBanco stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

WesBanco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WSBCP stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

About WesBanco

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

