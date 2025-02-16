Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Raised to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have C$17.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$15.00.
Separately, TD Securities raised Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.56.
Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Wesdome Gold Mines
In related news, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill purchased 2,213 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$25,781.45. Also, Director Anthea Ingrid Bath purchased 4,250 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.83 per share, with a total value of C$50,277.50. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Featured Stories
