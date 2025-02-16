Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Raised to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have C$17.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$15.00.

Separately, TD Securities raised Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.56.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$14.27 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$8.72 and a 1-year high of C$15.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.03.

In related news, Senior Officer Rajbir Gill purchased 2,213 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$25,781.45. Also, Director Anthea Ingrid Bath purchased 4,250 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.83 per share, with a total value of C$50,277.50. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

