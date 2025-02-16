West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WFG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 0.8 %

WFG stock opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -62.47 and a beta of 1.22. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.63. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. On average, analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFG. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,605,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,162,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,126,000 after purchasing an additional 780,313 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,447,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,047,000 after purchasing an additional 266,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 939,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,429,000 after purchasing an additional 254,220 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Stories

