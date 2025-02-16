West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Sees Large Volume Increase After Earnings Beat

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 786,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 620,578 shares.The stock last traded at $217.53 and had previously closed at $199.11.

The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $748.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.59 million.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WST

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,604,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5,074.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 689,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,851,000 after buying an additional 676,167 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 731.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $209,879,000 after buying an additional 563,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,090,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $357,238,000 after buying an additional 494,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,379,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 7.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.86 and a 200 day moving average of $313.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.