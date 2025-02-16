Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ (WAB) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $220.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WAB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.33.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WAB

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of WAB opened at $188.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $132.77 and a 12-month high of $210.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.47.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth about $61,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth about $24,630,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $22,509,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $10,566,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth about $7,128,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.