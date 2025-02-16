Westlake (WLK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westlake Price Performance

WLK opened at $115.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.79. Westlake has a 1 year low of $108.56 and a 1 year high of $162.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 162.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Westlake from $170.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.79.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In related news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,750 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,420. The trade was a 15.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

