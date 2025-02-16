What is Raymond James’ Forecast for TSE:TIH Q2 Earnings?

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Toromont Industries in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen expects that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toromont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$133.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$138.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$136.06.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$121.10 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$109.83 and a 1 year high of C$135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$115.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$121.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$111.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$501,525.00. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

