What is William Blair’s Estimate for GILT Q1 Earnings?

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Gilat Satellite Networks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gilat Satellite Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gilat Satellite Networks’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GILT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILT opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.17. Gilat Satellite Networks has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $386.60 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

