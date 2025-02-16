What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Textron Q1 Earnings?

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Textron in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s FY2025 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.45.

Textron Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TXT stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average is $83.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Textron has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 2,211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Textron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Textron by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Textron by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.