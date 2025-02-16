What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for PKG Q1 Earnings?

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $10.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.16 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $212.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.50. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $165.20 and a 1 year high of $250.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 55.99%.

In related news, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $563,247.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,253.33. This trade represents a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total transaction of $2,571,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,045.71. The trade was a 54.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

