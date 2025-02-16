Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Short Interest Update

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Where Food Comes From Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:WFCF opened at $12.10 on Friday. Where Food Comes From has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $63.89 million, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Where Food Comes From

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From by 23.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From by 22.6% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.