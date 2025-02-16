WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on WildBrain from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get WildBrain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WildBrain

WildBrain Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity at WildBrain

TSE WILD opened at C$1.90 on Thursday. WildBrain has a 1-year low of C$0.77 and a 1-year high of C$1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -811.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.35. The firm has a market cap of C$398.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.87.

In other WildBrain news, insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 69,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,553.32. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 404,890 shares of company stock valued at $647,687. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WildBrain

(Get Free Report)

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the development, production, and distribution of films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Content and Licensing; Global Licensing; and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children’s and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and sells advertising ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.