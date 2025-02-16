William Blair Comments on Planet Fitness Q1 Earnings

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Planet Fitness in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLNT. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.69.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $101.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.00. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 1,139.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

