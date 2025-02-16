William Blair Has Bullish Forecast for RADCOM Q1 Earnings

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for RADCOM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for RADCOM’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for RADCOM’s FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). RADCOM had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 8.90%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDCM. StockNews.com raised shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

RDCM stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. RADCOM has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.25 million, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RADCOM by 1,433.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RADCOM by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of RADCOM by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 313,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. 48.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

