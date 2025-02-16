William Blair Has Positive View of SPS Commerce Q1 Earnings

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for SPS Commerce in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for SPS Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPSC. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.11.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $146.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 0.88. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $145.90 and a 12 month high of $218.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.98 and its 200 day moving average is $188.45.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $1,682,326.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,620,592.18. This represents a 5.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total value of $1,168,007.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,988.23. This trade represents a 19.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,230 shares of company stock valued at $6,379,187. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,630,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $852,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,444,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,398,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,235,000 after purchasing an additional 742,686 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,248,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

