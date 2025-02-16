William Blair Issues Pessimistic Estimate for CRSP Earnings

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.03). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.08) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.64) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRSP. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $49.72 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $91.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,854. This represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

