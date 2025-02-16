William Blair Predicts Exelixis’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Exelixis in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.24.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $35.00 on Friday. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $2,200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 486,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,823,783.53. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,828,514.55. This trade represents a 3.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,588 shares of company stock worth $3,981,864. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

