William Blair Predicts GCM Grosvenor Q1 Earnings

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of GCM Grosvenor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for GCM Grosvenor’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 73.06%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GCMG. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

GCM Grosvenor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GCMG opened at $13.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -230.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of GCM Grosvenor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1,474.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is currently -733.33%.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

