Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $195.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.03. Willis Lease Finance has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $235.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

In other news, Director Rae Ann Mckeating sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $97,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,280. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 57.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 39.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 48.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 173.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

