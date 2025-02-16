Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $342.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTW. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

WTW opened at $320.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.61. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $245.04 and a 1 year high of $334.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -352.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

