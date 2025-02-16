Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 3,423,229 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 2,636,404 shares.The stock last traded at $87.30 and had previously closed at $80.47.

The casino operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 61.16%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 12.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 898,705 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $86,168,000 after purchasing an additional 174,005 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 90.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,707 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 54,995 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $903,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $2,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.86.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

