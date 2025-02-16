XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Short Interest Update

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 907,400 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the January 15th total of 787,900 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days.

XBiotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $3.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.45. XBiotech has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XBiotech

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XBIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in XBiotech by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in XBiotech in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in XBiotech in the third quarter worth about $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in XBiotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in XBiotech by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

