XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP) Short Interest Update

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the January 15th total of 42,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 643,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

XBP Europe Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of XBP stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. XBP Europe has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $4.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XBP Europe stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 500,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. XBP Europe makes up about 0.6% of Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. owned 1.66% of XBP Europe at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

XBP Europe Company Profile

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.

