XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) Short Interest Update

XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 441,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

XChange TEC.INC Stock Performance

NASDAQ XHG opened at $0.99 on Friday. XChange TEC.INC has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00.

XChange TEC.INC Company Profile

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies.

