Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Xenetic Biosciences Trading Down 2.3 %

XBIO opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $6.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.71% of Xenetic Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Xenetic Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.