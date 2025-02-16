XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

XOMA Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ XOMAO opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42. XOMA has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.