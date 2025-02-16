Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 452,700 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the January 15th total of 380,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days. Currently, 16.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOS shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of XOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of XOS in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of XOS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of XOS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

XOS Price Performance

In other news, General Counsel Christen T. Romero sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 207,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,568. The trade was a 8.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Liana Pogosyan sold 7,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $28,707.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,275.90. This trade represents a 10.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOS opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.81. XOS has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $14.86.

XOS Company Profile

Xos, Inc is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

