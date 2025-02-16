Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 88,407.3% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104,301 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 949,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,240,000 after acquiring an additional 487,904 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,671,000 after purchasing an additional 437,646 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Diageo by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,800,000 after buying an additional 293,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 30.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,623,000 after purchasing an additional 284,046 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DEO. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $107.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.99. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $105.72 and a twelve month high of $154.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

