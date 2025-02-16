Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 20.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE KN opened at $18.36 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter.

KN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

