Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,147 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Banc of California by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Banc of California by 4,319.8% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 4.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Banc of California from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Banc of California from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Banc of California from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.14. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.27.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Banc of California had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

