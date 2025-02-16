Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $815,000 Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,514,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,963,000 after buying an additional 238,288 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $14.42 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 1.23.

NEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

