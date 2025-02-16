Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $839,000 Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,500,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,931,000 after buying an additional 136,994 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Celanese by 155.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 213,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 130,037 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 6.5% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 160,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 21.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 233,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,744,000 after buying an additional 41,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,723,000 after purchasing an additional 69,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

CE stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.05 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.06.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

