Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Energizer by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energizer

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $71,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,115.26. This trade represents a 25.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sara B. Hampton sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $108,233.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $178,401.15. This represents a 37.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,860 shares of company stock worth $334,694. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energizer Price Performance

ENR stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.51.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

About Energizer

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.