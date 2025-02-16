Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,927,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,516,000 after acquiring an additional 36,905 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,592,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 55,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 24,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,180,000 after acquiring an additional 46,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $674,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $463,980. This represents a 59.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,530.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,602.20. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SEM opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

