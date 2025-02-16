Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,107 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 159.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,440,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $13,358,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1,653.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 355,480 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 202.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 253,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 169,407 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wendy’s by 187.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 136,112 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 70.02%. The firm had revenue of $574.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on WEN

Wendy’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.