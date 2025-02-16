Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for COF

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Capital One Financial in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.59. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.52 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.31.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $202.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.51 and its 200 day moving average is $168.35. The stock has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $208.63.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $590,279,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $577,012,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,159,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,935 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $227,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

