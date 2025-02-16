Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hexcel

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hexcel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Shares of HXL opened at $65.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Hexcel by 1,069.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

