Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LSTR. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.40.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $161.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.83. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $157.99 and a 52-week high of $196.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Landstar System by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Landstar System by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

