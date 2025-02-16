Zacks Research Expects Lower Earnings for Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $46.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $494,481.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,876.37. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $680,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,040. The trade was a 20.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $7,315,961. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 13.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

