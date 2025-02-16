Zacks Research Has Bearish Outlook for PCRX FY2024 Earnings

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

PCRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 4.1 %

PCRX opened at $25.44 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 779.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

