Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for ProPetro Q1 Earnings

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ProPetro in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ProPetro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProPetro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $8.81 on Friday. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $906.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 95.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,152,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,723 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,527,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 556,747 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth about $3,525,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth about $2,937,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth about $2,292,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

