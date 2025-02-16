Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for Hess Q1 Earnings

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Hess in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $7.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.92 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HES. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.60.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock opened at $146.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.17. Hess has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $163.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 22,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Hess by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 92,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total transaction of $13,729,733.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,914,927. This trade represents a 28.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

