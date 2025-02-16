Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of OLED FY2024 Earnings

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Display in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.76. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

OLED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.57.

OLED stock opened at $142.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $140.17 and a twelve month high of $237.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 60.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

