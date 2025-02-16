Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of STX Q3 Earnings

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seagate Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Seagate Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s FY2025 earnings at $6.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.59 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

STX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

STX stock opened at $101.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.64. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $82.31 and a 1 year high of $115.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 19,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 606 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $2,056,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,011,366.51. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $76,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,430.10. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,891 shares of company stock worth $2,146,848. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

