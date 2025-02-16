Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for Chubb Earnings

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Chubb in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.85. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chubb’s FY2025 earnings at $21.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.89 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

CB has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Chubb Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $264.49 on Friday. Chubb has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.54 and a 200-day moving average of $279.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

