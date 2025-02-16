Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for FITB Earnings

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 309,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,079,000 after buying an additional 34,203 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $9,878,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 460,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,776,000 after acquiring an additional 55,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

