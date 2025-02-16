Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JetBlue Airways in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.83. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $8.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 32,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JetBlue Airways

In other news, Director Nik Mittal purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,960.02. This trade represents a 608.16 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

