Zacks Research Weighs in on Virtu Financial Q1 Earnings

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Virtu Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 9.61%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VIRT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $41.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $2,688,104.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,193.16. This represents a 44.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

